MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — India skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first for the second time in the Twenty20 International series against Australia.

Rain and gusty winds all day in Melbourne on Friday may have played into Kohli's decision, particularly after India came up four runs short in a rain-reduced series-opening game in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The India lineup is unchanged from the Brisbane game but Australia made an enforced change after lanky paceman Billy Stanlake injured his ankle in a warmup and was replaced by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Australia's win in the series opener ended a four-game losing streak in the format, and another victory would clinch the series with a game to spare. India has won its last seven T20 series.

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel, Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah.

Umpires: Simon Fry and Gerard Abood, Australia.

TV Umpire: Paul Wilson, Australia. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.