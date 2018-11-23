COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An unbroken 66-run stand between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root helped England rally after both openers were dismissed cheaply on first morning of the third cricket test against Sri Lanka.

After winning the toss and batting, England was 102-2 at lunch with Bairstow on 42 and Root on 28.

Bairstow, making a comeback to the lineup as a specialist batsman after twisting his ankle while playing soccer earlier in the tour, was promoted to bat at No. 3 and stroked four boundaries and a six from 58 deliveries.

Dilruwan Perera made an early breakthrough for Sri Lanka when he bowled Rory Burns (14) with the total at 22 in the eighth over.

Keaton Jennings (13) was well caught at leg-slip by Roshen Silva off the bowling of Malinda Pushpakumara to reduce England to 36 for two.

Root then joined Bairstow and negotiated Sri Lanka's spinners without much difficulty.

Sri Lanka unsuccessfully referred decisions against both batsmen and lost both their reviews.

England has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first test at Galle by 211 runs and the second test by 57 runs.

Both teams have made two changes to their lineups following the second test.

England recalled Stuart Broad to give veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson a rest and Bairstow returned to replace Sam Curran. For Sri Lanka, opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka replaced the struggling Kaushal Silva and spinner Lakshan Sandakan was called in for Akila Dananjaya, who had to travel to Australia for testing after his bowling was reported to be suspect.

