It wasn't just the fans who were left stunned after the Black Caps claimed a thrilling win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday night.

New Zealand's miracle turnaround, in a match on which an astonishing $88 million was traded on Betfair, left punters around the world shocked.

The Kiwis had been backed at odds as high as $527 when a win for Pakistan looked in the bag.

Chasing 176, Pakistan were cruising at 130-3, with Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali having added 82 to put their side on the cusp of victory.

But by the time man-of-the-match Ajaz Patel picked up his fifth wicket, Pakistan collapsed and with them went $1.5m of bets placed at odds of $1.90.

Patel became an instant hero after the Black Caps captured one of the most dramatic and memorable test cricket wins - both to New Zealand cricket fans and punters.

After waiting an anxious minute for the third umpire to confirm his fifth wicket, Patel described the match as a dream come true.

"It's something really special – a dream come true and it means the world to me and everyone else as well," he said.

"Winning here against these guys – a lot of people are telling me it's not always like this but I'm going to cherish this day."