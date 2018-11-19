For much of the first test, the Black Caps' return to test cricket looked a lot like their return to short-form cricket.

There were moments of brilliance and competitive cricket throughout but the visitors looked like they lacked the depth and resilience of Pakistan.

In the Twenty20 format, the Black Caps pushed Pakistan close without finding the winning formula, losing that series 3-0, and had the one-dayers tied at 1-1 before rain fell when they were facing an uphill battle for victory.

And that looked a similar plotline through the first test, as New Zealand produced moments of quality but not consistently enough to ever look like winning.

But after snaring three early wickets in the space of eight balls early on and one just before lunch, another four fell for only eight runs during the second session and suddenly the Black Caps could sniff a miracle win.

When Ajaz Patel picked up his fifth wicket by trapping Azhar Ali leg before for 65, Pakistan were all out for 171, giving the Black Caps a remarkable four-run victory.

The margin was the smallest-ever New Zealand win and Pakistan loss by runs in tests. The total was the second-lowest the Black Caps have ever successfully defended.

The lowest was 137 in the famous win over England in Wellington in 1978. The third-lowest now is the 241 defended in beating Australia in Hobart in 2011, another notable victory. And this was one to be mentioned in the same breath as those other two famed results.

"It's a dream come true," said debutant Patel.

"I've put in a lot of work to put myself in this position so it's quite rewarding to be able to contribute and put one across the line for my country.

"Our plan was to keep it simple the whole time and not going away from bowling nice and straight. It's a very special feeling. It's the New Zealand way to think anything's possible. We went out and played the Kiwi way."

From being rolled for 153 in the first innings, then collapsing late in their second dig, the Black Caps bowlers still gave the visitors a sniff of an unlikely victory.

On day four, their chance came early. With Pakistan resuming at 37-0, needing just another 139 runs for victory, their position looked secure, but New Zealand's spin duo of Patel and Ish Sodhi created quite the scare.

The pair bowled unchanged for 17 overs, and quickly came up trumps. Three wickets in eight balls reduced Pakistan from 40-0 to 48-3, with Patel starting the slide by trapping Imam ul-Haq plumb in front, before Sodhi removed fellow opener Mohammad Hafeez, who limply lobbed a simple catch to Colin de Grandhomme at short cover.

Three balls later, Haris Sohail toed a full toss back to Sodhi, who took a smart low catch, and Pakistan's position of power was suddenly in peril.

It looked as if Azhar and Asad Shafiq had batted Pakistan out of trouble, with an 82-run partnership moving them to the safety of 130-3, but Neil Wagner struck three balls before lunch, removing Shafiq.

A win still looked highly unlikely, but Pakistan capitulated — with a disastrous run-out being followed by three straight ducks as Patel and Wagner combined to rip through the tail order and secure a famous win.