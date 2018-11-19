Live updates of day four of the first test between the Black Caps and Pakistan.

Surprise, surprise - another disastrous batting collapse looks set to deny New Zealand a rare test victory on Asian soil.

A superb 112-run partnership between Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling had put the Black Caps into a position to push for victory in the first test against Pakistan, but from 220-4, New Zealand tumbled to 249 all out as Yasir Shah (5-110) and Hasan Ali (5-45) wreaked havoc.

What could have been a truly challenging chase instead became a lead of just 176 runs, and by stumps, Pakistan had raced to 37-0, reducing that equation to a mere 139 to win when they return on day four.

An early wicket or two before stumps could have given the Black Caps a realistic hope – but so would have a lead of over 250 - which looked a real possibility when Watling and Nicholls combined for their stellar stand.

Joining forces at a perilous 108-4, Watling and Nicholls brought the Black Caps back into the test, grinding away in collaboration for 50 overs. Nicholls started shakily before finding his form in his valuable 55 from 171 balls, while Watling used a review to survive an incorrect lbw verdict from umpire Bruce Oxenford, but then looked comfortable in his 59 off 145 deliveries.

It was slow going, but for the first time this test, a session went by without a wicket falling – the pair adding 66 runs in 30 overs, and then pushing on after tea. However – as has been the case so often this test, just as New Zealand looked like they could establish a dominant position, Pakistan struck.