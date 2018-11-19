WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The Alternative Commentary Collective have come to ask the tough questions.

After discussing which New Zealand athlete's sperm is the most desirable in their debut episode, the boys are back with another burning query - Is Shane Warne the greatest Australian of all time?

The ACC, known for their unconventional sports analysis and off-kilter banter, today launched 'The Agenda' – a new sports podcast where a group of hillarious panellists discuss a wide range of sporting questions and topics.

Episode 2 of #TheAgenda is here! This week's topics include Shane Warne, sharing the team box, the country of Ireland and more detail about G Lane's Knight's Castile incident... https://t.co/I1PaKSO3zX pic.twitter.com/drzSY3z8S4 — The ACC (@TheACCnz) November 19, 2018

The highly-anticipated second episode features comedians Jeremy Wells, Matt Heath, G Lane, and Lauderdale James McOnie III.

Episode two topics include: Is Shane Warne the greatest Australian ever? - Ireland - Lime scooters v electric skateboards - Is Nigel Yalden going to be able to survive until 2019?