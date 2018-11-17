GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs in a rain-shortened Twenty20 match on Saturday after thunderstorms delayed the start by two hours, forcing it to 10 overs per team.

Australia was 87 for seven in its innings after allrounder Glenn Maxwell, who scored 38 runs, earlier helped it restrict South Africa to 108 for six.

But Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets each for South Africa to never give Australia a chance of getting within reach of the target.

It was the sixth loss in eight T20 internationals for Australia and its fourth in a row.

Maxwell took 1-14 and two catches, including an impressive juggling effort on the boundary to dismiss South Africa captain Faf du Plessis for 27 off Billy Stanlake (1-23).

The Proteas scored 43 for the loss of one wicket after just three overs before Maxwell and seamers Andrew Tye (2-18) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-19) maintained the pressure.

South Africa won the earlier three-match one-day series against Australia 2-1.

Australia will play India in a three-match T20 series over the next week with games Wednesday in Brisbane, Friday in Melbourne and Nov. 25 in Sydney.

