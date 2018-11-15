KANDY, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka was 244-7 and trailing England by 41 runs on the first innings at tea on day two of the second test on Thursday.

England claimed two wickets in the first half-hour after lunch by dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva for 59 and Angelo Mathews for 20. Legspinner Adil Rashid accounted for both.

Middle-order batsmen Roshen Silva then stitched two vital partnerships to help Sri Lanka edge closer to England's total of 285 at Pallekele International Stadium.

Silva, recalled for injured captain Dinesh Chandimal, added 46 runs for the seventh wicket with wicketkeeper Nirsoshan Dickwella. The part-time spin of Joe Root got England the breakthrough as Dickwella was ruled out leg before wicket with the batsman attempting a sweep shot. He unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.

Silva then added an unfinished 33-run stand with Dilruwan Perera (11) and was unbeaten on 46 having faced 98 deliveries and hit three fours.

Sri Lanka was ruing the run out of opener Dimuth Karunaratne in the morning session. The left-hander, the highest ranked Sri Lankan in the batting rankings at No. 7, was superb for his 63 in a 125-ball knock.

Karunaratne responded to a suicidal run when De Silva pushed one for covers and called for a single, but Ben Stokes threw down the stumps with a direct hit to end a 96 run stand for the third wicket.

