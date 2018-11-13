All the action from Australia's victory over the White Ferns in the T20 World Cup.

The White Ferns are staring down the barrel of a simple but ominous equation - produce something special, or they'll be making an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

Having lost their opening clash to India on Saturday, the White Ferns must beat Australia this afternoon in Guyana to retain realistic hopes of making the semifinals.

Two teams progress from New Zealand's pool, and a loss to Australia would leave Australia and India (both currently 2-0) in a dominant position to progress.

Advertisement

Lose to Australia, and the White Ferns would need Ireland to tip over India - a result which would rank as one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history - to have a remote chance of making the knockout stages.

So the Ferns know they need to take matters into their own hands with a win this afternoon.

"It is a big game, a must-win for the rest of our group stage," said spinner Amelia Kerr.

"We've just got to go into this game backing ourselves and having confidence we can beat these Aussies. And they are a great side but I think we've got some big-match players that can take games away."

It would be hard to have too much confidence after the recent T20 series between the sides last month, which saw Australia claim three victories with relative ease.

White Ferns veteran Sophie Devine says they were disappointed with how they performed in the World Cup warm-ups but points to history as why things could be different on the biggest stage.

"They showed us where the game is heading in the women's field. So we know we need to step up in both batting and bowling, and in the field as well.

"The opportunity to go head-to-head at a World Cup is something we're really excited about and we've got a fantastic record against them."

That record is a reason for hope - the White Ferns have beaten Australia in three of their four T20 World Cup meetings, with their only loss coming in the 2010 final.

Devine was part of victories in 2009 and 2016 but knows this Australian side is one of their best ever and will be an extremely tough opponent.

"They've been typical Australians, haven't they? They've been bullies but I think that's why they're on top of the world at the moment. They're a great side, they've got great depth and we're fortunate enough to play a lot of cricket against them and alongside them as well, with the women's Big Bash League.

"We're really looking forward to it. I think any time you put the Kiwis versus the Aussies, it's going to be a big match and we're pumped for it.