DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Brendon Taylor scored 59 and shared an unbeaten 64-run stand with Peter Moor to lift Zimbabwe to 195-5 at tea on day three of the second cricket test, still needing 128 to avoid the follow-on against Bangladesh.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took four wickets, including Sean Williams and Sikandar Raja in quick succession after the lunch interval, before Taylor and Moor rallied in pursuit of Bangladesh's first innings of 522-7 declared.

Taylor made an unbeaten 59 and Moor scored 44 not out.

Opener Brian Chari was the mainstay of the top order after Zimbabwe resumed Tuesday at 25-1, scoring 53 and looking solid before Mehidy Hasan won a video review to dismiss him caught behind just before the lunch.