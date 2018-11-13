The recall of Tauranga-born pace bowler Doug Bracewell, who's played 27 tests for the Black Caps, is a feature of the New Zealand A team to play India from Friday at Bay Oval.

Bracewell, who hasn't played a test in over two years but who was part of the national ODI and T20 teams last season, didn't travel with New Zealand A during their recent matches in the United Arab Emirates.

"It's good to see him back at 100 per cent fitness. We know what his capabilities are and want to see more of that at a slightly higher level," said NZ Cricket selection manager Gavin Larsen.

Bracewell, who played English county cricket for Northamptonshire in April and May, has been performing usefully for Central Districts in both Plunket Shield and Ford Trophy cricket this season.

Advertisement

He's taken five wickets in CD's two wins so far in the Plunket Shield.

Also in the New Zealand A side is 18-year-old Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra.

A star of New Zealand's Under 19 campaign at the World Cup last season, the teenager made his first class debut only two weeks ago for New Zealand A against Pakistan A in Dubai.

The left handed top order batsman and left arm spin bowler made a promising start with the bat scoring 70 and 27 then followed that with 64 and 12 not out in the second of the four-day matches against Pakistan A.

"He's a player with a big future, no doubt about that" said Larsen.

"He's obviously a skilful cricketer and we see these matches as another chance for Rachin to move his game forward against quality opposition."

Born and raised in Wellington, Ravindra will turn 19 next Monday, the final scheduled day of the four-day match.

New Zealand A Squad:

George Worker (Central Stags)

Will Young (Central Stags)

Tim Seifert (Northern Districts)

Glenn Phillips (Auckland Aces)

Rachin Ravindra (Wellington Firebirds)

Dane Cleaver (Central Stags, game one only)

Cam Fletcher (Canterbury, games two and three only)

Doug Bracewell (Central Stags)

Kyle Jamieson (Canterbury)

Lockie Ferguson (Auckland Aces, games two and three only)

Seth Rance (Central Stags)

Blair Tickner (Central Stags)

Scott Kuggeleijn (Northern Districts, game one only)

Logan van Beek (Wellington Firebirds)

Theo van Woerkom (Canterbury)



IIndia A's four-day fixtures:

Nov 16-19: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Nov 23-26: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Nov 30-Dec 3: Cobham Oval, Whangarei.