Talk about a dream opening six balls.

In his first over in senior cricket he took four wickets in four deliveries — a "double hat trick".

Kaikorai medium pacer Joe Gregan has been busy with study and played the occasional second grade game at the start of this season but had his first bowl in senior cricket on Saturday against Carisbrook-Dunedin at Tonga Park.

Gregan, a master's student in economics from Nelson, came on to bowl the sixth over of the 50-over match and what an over it was.

With his second ball, he had Anjas Bhogal caught behind. The following ball from Gregan bowled batsman Jack Pryde.

Next man in was Ben Dickie and he was clean bowled by Gregan with his hat trick ball, to jubilation from his team mates and supporters.

But he did not stop there — the next ball up, Gregan had Richard Sillars trapped in front lbw, to create an unbelievable four wickets in four balls.

"I was surprised," he said last night.

"And obviously happy."

He had not taken a hat trick before.

Kane McKay managed to see off the final ball of the over.

Gregan took three more wickets, bagging seven wickets for 31 runs in seven and a-half overs, his best return yet, as he set up his side for a serious tilt at victory.

But the script did not go totally to plan. Kaikorai, chasing just 90 to win, was dismissed for 71. Gregan was last man out, scoring one run.