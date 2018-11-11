Follow live updates as the Black Caps take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI.

The Black Caps' 12-match ODI winning streak against Pakistan has been snapped, and it could hardly have been more convincing.

A six-wicket victory with 57 balls to spare has seen Pakistan level the series at 1-1 ahead of Monday morning's decider, and they were remarkably untroubled in doing so.

Set a measly 210 to win, the only scare Pakistan received was when opener Imam ul-Haq had to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet by a Lockie Ferguson bouncer. The dazed Imam went off in the ambulance for a concussion check, but that only brought the prodigious Babar Azam to the wicket, and he teamed up with Fakhar Zaman to punish the Black Caps bowlers.

By that time though, there was already little doubt about the result, after Pakistan expertly tied down the Black Caps batsmen in a superb display of bowling on the restrictive Abu Dhabi wicket.

"We never really fired a shot," lamented Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.

"There was a bit of scrapping which got us a total, but it certainly wasn't enough on that surface. Today we were certainly outplayed."