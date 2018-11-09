The Black Caps didn't have much to celebrate in their six-wicket defeat to Pakistan this morning, but they did manage to pull off a bizarre dismissal.

By the time Shoaib Malik walked to the crease at 156-2 in Pakistan's chase of 210 for victory, the game was all but won, but his dismissal still proved to be noteworthy.

Having made 10 runs from 13 balls, Malik went to pull a delivery from Black Caps speedster Lockie Ferguson. He connected sweetly, but the ball was smashed straight into the shoulder of Henry Nicholls, who was fielding under the helmet at short leg.

As Nicholls crumpled into a heap, clutching at his shoulder, the ball ballooned into the air. Ish Sodhi was aware of the opportunity, and raced in from short mid-wicket, sprawling forward to take the catch as a surprised Malik first checked on Nicholls, before eventually trudging off the park.

Nicholls received the bemused congratulations of his teammates, and continued fielding for a few overs before making way for BJ Watling and going to receive treatment.

The lucky dismissal saw the threatening Ferguson finish with 3-60 from his 10 overs, while Sodhi took the other wicket to fall, to go with two catches.

Nicholls had earlier made 33 with the bat, and will be hoping there's no damage to his shoulder which could keep him out of Monday's series decider.