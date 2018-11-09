ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won his second successive toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second one-day international on Friday.

New Zealand kept faith in the same XI which defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in the first match on Wednesday in the three-match series.

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan was ruled out of the ODI series after a toe injury on his right leg.

Allrounder Faheem Ashraf replaced Junaid Khan in the only change made by Pakistan.

Advertisement

Pakistan's top order flopped against the pace of Trent Boult in the first match. The left-arm fast bowler became the third New Zealander to achieve a hat trick in an ODI after Danny Morrison and Shane Bond.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: George Worker, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports