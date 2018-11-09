Follow live commentary as the Black Caps take on Pakistan in the second ODI in the United Arab Emirates.

The Black Caps needed something special to get their season on track, and Trent Boult had just the trick.

Making his international cricket return after parental leave, Boult claimed New Zealand's first ODI hat-trick in nearly 12 years, ripping through the top of the Pakistan order as the Black Caps earned a 47-run victory in the opening ODI in the United Arab Emirates.

After suffering a 3-0 series defeat in the Twenty20 series, it was a return to a favoured format for the Black Caps, who now have 12 straight ODI wins against Pakistan – a streak that stretches back to 2014.

The victory doubles as the first win under new coach Gary Stead, and he had a slice of history accompanying it, with Boult joining Shane Bond (against Australia in 2007) and Danny Morrison (v India in 1994) as the only Black Caps to claim an ODI hat-trick.

It's fair to say Boult's trifecta was the best of the lot. While Bond and Morrison's both came in the last over of the innings, Boult's effort came during the third over, and removed Pakistan's three most dangerous batsmen.

"It's my third hat-trick ever I reckon, and the other two I got were in the same game against Whakatāne back in 2002," laughed Boult.

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez were the victims, falling to Boult's bowling in three different fashions.

Zaman was the first to go, bowled off his pads onto the stumps, before Azam flayed at a wide yorker, with the edge flying to Ross Taylor at slip.

Hafeez came out to face the hat-trick ball, and was promptly trapped lbw by an inswinger, and up went the umpire's finger to scenes of celebration among the Black Caps players.