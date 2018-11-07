ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the first limited-overs international against Pakistan on Wednesday.

New Zealand bolstered its fast bowling with the return of Trent Boult. Opener George Worker, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls are the others who did not feature in New Zealand's 3-0 rout against Pakistan in the Twenty20 series.

Fast bowler Junaid Khan and opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq are the only players chosen by Pakistan who were not part of the preceding T20 series.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: George Worker, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Junaid Khan.

___

