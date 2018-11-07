Follow live commentary as the Black Caps take on Pakistan in the first ODI in the United Arab Emirates.

For the Black Caps, it turns out that bad things come in threes.

Gary Stead's side have fallen to their third straight Twenty20 defeat at the hands of Pakistan, and there were familiar themes running throughout the loss.

It was a third straight game where the Black Caps wasted a superb innings with the bat, a third time they couldn't make the most of a brief period of pressure with the ball, and shambolic run outs made unlucky appearance number three.

Advertisement

This time, it was a stellar innings from Kane Williamson which was left unsupported, as the Black Caps fell to an eventual 47-run defeat, losing the series 3-0, and suffering their ninth defeat in their last 10 Twenty20 clashes.

Williamson was at his ball-striking, innovative best in a masterclass in timing, crafting 60 from 38 balls as he dragged his side back into the clash after the loss of two early wickets.

Chasing a challenging 167 for victory, Williamson gave the Black Caps a sniff. In dire straits at 32-2 in the eighth over – and Williamson scratching around on 14 off 17 balls – he rapidly accelerated, taking apart Pakistan's star spinning duo of Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

Balls were flayed to the boundary with beautiful precision, mixing two powerful sixes with some more sedately slayed fours, as for the first time, a successful chase looked plausible.

Then, the Pakistan spinners got their revenge, and the Black Caps collapsed.

From 96-2, the visitors slumped to 119 all out after Williamson couldn't clean Babar Azam at long-on off Shadab's bowling. Glenn Phillips needed to take over, but he fall two balls later for 26, and it got worse from there, with six wickets falling in 17 balls as the Black Caps' batsmen couldn't keep pace with the required rate.

"That's just how Twenty20 is – You'll either get incredibly close or you'll get nowhere near," analysed Phillips to Radio Sport.