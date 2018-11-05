NZME cricket writer Niall Anderson runs his eye over three talking points from the Black Caps' 47 run loss to Pakistan in the third and final Twenty20 yesterday.

1. Horrendous running

Colin De Grandhomme's dismissal was the worst of a bad bunch of run outs for the Black Caps this series. Ross Taylor has been involved in a runout in every game, but De Grandhomme - sold down the river by Taylor in game one - was the architect of his own demise yesterday. Looking for a quick single to short fine leg, he rightly turned back, but instead of realising the danger of the situation and diving back into his crease, a lazy reach of the bat proved insufficient as the throw hit the stumps.

2. An example to follow

It's easier said than done, but Kane Williamson set a template for his teammates to follow with the latter part of his innings. Glenn Phillips, Taylor and even Williamson earlier in the series had tried to just nibble singles or twos, which proved ineffective even in the slower United Arab Emirates conditions. When Williamson started moving his feet and innovating, though, it paid off, and similar strategies should be an option in future games.

3. ODI series should be better for NZ

As disappointing as a series sweep may be for them, the Black Caps were more competitive than most against Pakistan, who are the most dominant Twenty20 side in many years, having now won 11 series in a row. However, they are less of a force in one-day cricket, losing both of their last two series against New Zealand in the UAE, and with a bolstered ODI squad on the way, New Zealand should get on the board with at least one win.