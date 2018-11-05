Former Aussie test captain Mark Taylor will reportedly announce his decision to step down from Cricket Australia's board of directors on Monday afternoon.

The opening batsman had been the longest-serving director on the Cricket Australia board.

His announcement on Monday follows former chairman David Peever's decision to step down last week in the wake of the damning cultural reviews into Cricket Australia and the Australian cricket team.

Taylor received high-profile support to put his hand up for the vacant chairman position but has instead decided to walk away, The Australian reports.



Advertisement

Mark Taylor is about to hold a press conference.



I suspect he is about to stand down from the board of Cricket Australia. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) November 5, 2018

If what I suspect is true this is another sad turn of events. https://t.co/BNbL0mvCYo — Peter Lalor (@plalor) November 5, 2018

Taylor was on Sunday accused by Aussie cricket legend Ian Chappell of being a token "window dressing" cricketing presence on the Cricket Australia board.

Speaking on ABC's 7.30 last week, Chappell called for cricket nous and experience to take priority over commercial acumen at the highest level of the governing body.

Taylor swatted away Chappell's suggestion when they came face to face on Channel 9's Sports Sunday.

Taylor immediately withdrew his name from consideration to replace Peever at the helm of Australian cricket last week citing his commitments with Channel 9 as being too burdensome.

Taylor admits it was "ludicrous" for Peever to be reappointed Cricket Australia chairman just days before the damning review findings were released.

Taylor said it had been a "horrific week" for Australian cricket and for him personally.

Asked on Sunday whether it was "ludicrous" to reappoint Peever, Taylor said: "In hindsight, yes.

"I don't think there is anything too scurrilous about the timing of the report, I'm on the subcommittee.

"(But) it would have been better pushing the AGM back a week to give the states and everyone a chance to have their say, get it out there and then say (to Peever) do you want to re-apply?"

But Taylor took aim at the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), claiming it was driving a new wedge between the players and the CA hierarchy by renewing its call for an end to the player bans.

The ACA called for them to be lifted immediately after the independent review found CA's "win at all costs" mentality was partly responsible for the sandpaper scandal in the Cape Town Test.

Captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banished for a year — until March — while batsman Bancroft was sidelined for nine months.

Taylor said the ACA's demands had further strained relations between players and the governing body as they tried to rebuild from bitter pay negotiations.

"I've worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to try and get a better relationship with the cricketers and the board of Cricket Australia," Taylor said.

"I was disappointed ... only 22 hours after the release of the findings ... the ACA wanted the bans reduced.

"I don't even think they actually asked the players if they wanted that done so the three players have now got to follow in behind them (ACA).

"That puts the cricketers' association and Cricket Australia at odds straight away.

"Once again, in the words of (review boss Simon) Longstaff, that's win at all costs.

"The cost will be the three players in the middle, and their culture and their mental health."