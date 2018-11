KOLKATA, India (AP) — India beat West Indies by five wickets on Sunday in their first Twenty20 game at Eden Gardens:

India 110-5 in 17.5 overs (Dinesh Karthik 31 not out, Krunal Pandya 21 not out; Oshane Thomas 2-21, Carlos Brathwaite 2-11) def. West Indies 109-8 (Fabian Allen 27; Kuldeep Yadav 3-13) by five wickets.