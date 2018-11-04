Australia has slumped to a massive six-wicket loss to South Africa to kick off the summer of cricket.

An embarrassing batting collapse saw the Aussies lose six wickets before the 20-over mark as the tourists ran riot with the ball. Skipper Aaron Finch had a lot on his plate on debut at the helm of the most highly-scrutinised XI in world cricket this week, but a refusal to review a high LBW call couldn't draw sympathy from fans.

The collapse continued until Australia folded for 152 in the 39th over. Only Alex Carey (33) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (34) passed 30 for the home side as veteran seamer Dale Steyn (2/18) and Andile Phehlukwayo (3/33) led the bowling attack.

Australia took the field with five overs left before the break, perfect conditions for Mitchell Starc's thunderbolt yorkers to wreak havoc. A surprising decision from Finch to deny Starc the new ball for the first time in over three years threw fans another curveball as South Africa kicked off the chase.

Quinton de Kock looked solid as he drove his way to a blistering 47 off 40 balls, setting up an easy stroll for the middle order to pass the home side's score in the 30th over.