DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second Twenty20 on Friday and has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan 154-4 in 19.4 overs (Babar Azam 40, Asif Ali 38, Mohammad Hafeez 34 not out; Adam Milne 2-25), def. New Zealand 153-7 in 20 overs (Corey Anderson 44 not out, Colin Munro 44; Shaheen Afridi 3-20) by 6 wickets