ISLAMABAD (AP) — Fast bowler Mohammad Amir was again ignored by the Pakistan cricket selectors on Friday for the one-day international series against New Zealand.

The left-arm fast bowler has been dropped since the Asia Cup and was not selected for tests, ODIs or Twenty20s against Australia.

Batsmen Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail, along with fast bowler Junaid Khan, were picked in a 15-member squad for the ODIs. The remaining 12 members of the team are also part of Pakistan's Twenty20 squad.

The first two ODIs of the three-match series will be in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 7 and 9, while the third will be played in Dubai on Nov. 11.

Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeezm Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

