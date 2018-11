THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — India has beaten the West Indies by nine wickets in the fifth one-day international and taken the series 3-1.

India 105-1 in 14.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 63 not out, Virat Kohli 33 not out), def. West Indies 104 in 31.5 overs (Jason Holder 25; Ravindra Jadeja 4-34, Jasprit Bumrah 2-11) by 9 wickets.