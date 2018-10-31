DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lankan cricket was embroiled in more accusations of corruption when the national team's bowling coach was charged by the sport's world governing body with involvement in fixing matches.

The International Cricket Council says Nuwan Zoysa has been provisionally suspended after being charged with three counts of breaching its anti-corruption-code.

Two weeks ago, Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya was charged with two counts of disrupting an investigation into corrupt activity.

The ICC said Wednesday the first charge against Zoysa involved him "being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of an International match."

Advertisement

He was also charged with encouraging a player to be involved in corrupt activity and for failing to disclose an approach to engage in corruption.

Zoysa, who played from Sri Lanka from 1997-2207, has 14 days to answer the charges.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports