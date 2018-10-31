The Black Caps have butchered a glorious chance to open their international season with a statement victory.

Chasing 149 for victory against Pakistan in their opening Twenty20 clash in the United Arab Emirates, the Black Caps were superbly poised at 79-1 with 8.3 overs remaining.

Then, the wheels fell off. Colin Munro's dismissal started a slide, and Pakistan displayed why they are the world's best exponents in the shortest format.

Slowly but surely, New Zealand were smothered by the Pakistani spinners, as first Mohammed Hafeez (0-13 from three overs), then Shadab Khan (1-26 from four) had the visitors prodding and poking, and the required run rate rising and rising.

Pakistan, who have now won 27 of their last 31 T20 games, once again utilised the conditions to perfection, bowling straight and slow as first Kane Williamson (11 from 16), then Corey Anderson (9 from 12) proved unable to get them away.

Ross Taylor's efforts (42* from 26 balls) proved to be too little too late, as New Zealand came up two runs short.

