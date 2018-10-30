Disgraced ex-Australia cricketer David Warner made headlines when he stormed off the field mid-innings during a club cricket match after he was sledged on the weekend.

Western Suburbs player Jason Hughes - the brother of former Test star Phillip Hughes - allegedly said "You're a disgrace, you shouldn't be playing cricket."

The incident caused Warner, who was a prolific sledger during his time in the Australian team, to storm off the field. He soon returned to the crease after cooling down, going on to score 157.

Weirdness in Sydney Grade cricket. Dave warner, on 35, just walked off the field in the middle of the over. Told the umpire “I’m removing myself from the game”. Apparently it was because of a sledge. He walked off, then came back out to bat 2 mins later. #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jX0lihgLxU — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) October 27, 2018

Warner's meltdown has seen him being labelled a "sook" and a hypocrite, with one sports journalist saying "I'm not sure how many players David Warner's sledged in the past would have been given much sympathy if they'd walked off".

Images of Warner's premature departure beamed around the world and has now created a flurry of "mean memes" directed at the opening batsman.

Fans took to social media to post their best memes, with one person also saying "I've never seen anyone out Retired Hurt (Feelings)".

Satirical website The Betoota Advocate poked fun at Warner jokingly reporting he walked out of brunch with family after his mother-in-law made a "light-hearted jab at him".

Photo / Betoota Advocate

The same satirical website also posted a photoshopped image of Warner abandoning his car in the middle of a six-lane highway after he was "told to learn how to drive".

Photo / Betoota Advocate

Closer to home, Radio Hauraki's Matt and Jerry poked fun of the situation, and asked guest Paul Ford what the whole incident was all about.

The trio soon jokingly decided there was a "tanty rule" in Sydney club cricket to allow Warner to return to the crease.

"Warner picked up his 7-tonne bat and walked off past the pickets and into the changing room... Then the umpires came looking for him and brought him back out. If you did that in international cricket it'd be all over... But apparently, there's a new 'tanty rule'," the trio discussed in the Podcast.

"The whole thing with Davey Dumdum is he can dish it out but can't take it."

The image of Warner walking off the field has now been turned into a fake Johnnie Walker whiskey advert, with the meme claiming Warner will headline the company's new "That's Drinks, Gentlemen" campaign.

Photo / Betoota Advocate

The opening batsman was also a target of South African cricket fans during the infamous test where Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith were found to be involved in ball tampering.

One fan took to twitter, thanking Warner for giving fans a piece of giant sandpaper, the item used to tamper with the ball.

David Warner was the butt of all jokes on twitter following sandpaper gate. Photo / Twitter

Local South African fans also dressed up as inmates in reference to Australia's illegal tampering of the ball.