Former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson has been named as the Kings XI Punjab coach in the Indian Premier League.

Hesson stepped down as Black Caps coach in June after six years in the role.

Cricinfo reports the 44-year-old will sign a two-year deal with the Kings XI Punjab and will be able to bring in his own coaching staff. He replaces former Australian international Brad Hodge.

The Kings XI Punjab doesn'tg feature any New Zealand players on their current roster with the likes of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Ashwin as key members of the side.