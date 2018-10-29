MUMBAI, India (AP) — Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth one-day international against West Indies on Monday.

West Indies has matched India since losing the first game. Shai Hope hit the boundary off the last ball to tie the second game before West Indies won the third ODI on Saturday to pull level in the five-game series.

Kohli has been in scintillating batting form as he became the first batsman for his country to score centuries in three consecutive ODIs and will be aiming to equal Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's international record of four consecutive centuries.

India made two changes, bringing in Kedhar Jadhav for Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja for fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies made one change, leaving out Obed McCoy for Keemo Paul.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Ambati Rayudu, M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuleep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.