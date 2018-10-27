PUNE, India (AP) — India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against the West Indies on Saturday.

India leads the series 1-0 after West Indies pulled off a sensational tie in the second match when Shai Hope hit a four off the last ball.

India brought in its frontline fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah replacing Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. Khaleel Ahmed also gets his first game of the series in place of Ravindra Jadeja.

Jamaican 23-year-old allrounder Fabian Allen made his ODI debut for the West Indies and replaced Devendra Bishoo.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Ambati Rayudu, M.S. Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuleep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.