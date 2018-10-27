SYDNEY (AP) — Banned Australia batsman David Warner has briefly left the field during his innings in a Sydney club competition match after apparently being sledged by an opponent.

Warner, currently serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket after his role in a ball-tampering plot during a test match against South Africa at Cape Town in March , was opening the batting for Randwick-Petersham on Saturday when an opponent from the Western Suburbs team is said to have sledged Warner.

The former Australia test vice-captain, who turns 32 on Saturday, then appeared to tell the umpire he was leaving the field and walked off, only to return to the crease just a few minutes later to continue his innings.

The incident didn't seem to affect Warner for long though as he went on to make a century, his second since the start of the club season last month.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports