DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs in the second Twenty20 on Friday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

___

Pakistan 147-6 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 45, Mohammad Hafeez 40; Nathan Coulter-Nile 3-18, Billy Stanlake 2-36) beat Australia 136-8 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 52, Nathan Coulter-Nile 27; Shadab Khan 2-30, Shaheen Afridi 2-35) by 11 runs.