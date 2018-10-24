We've seen some bad trophies over the years, but this one really takes the biscuit.

Australia and Pakistan are facing off in a T20 series, with the prize being what seems to be a giant cheese cracker.

You can thank (or blame) the series sponsors TUC savoury biscuits for the glorious award.

Brighto presents TUC Cup 2018 #PAKvAUS T20I series trophy unveiling ceremony. pic.twitter.com/9i0uPmtSoW — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2018

The two respective captains Aaron Finch and Sarfraz Ahmed held up the trophy for a photo, with the poker faces of true champions.

Safe to say, social media had a lot of fun with it.

If TUC sponsored world up 2019, trophy be like... pic.twitter.com/RJXSkCAQ6B — Shabbeer Syed (@shabby_25979) October 23, 2018

This trophy is TUCking the biscuit. pic.twitter.com/lQw4hgYBLR — Kalim Khan (@Kallerz37) October 23, 2018

Why in God's holiest name, is this trophy shaped like a weird biscuit.#PakvsAus pic.twitter.com/1ftRJb5aF1 — Surabhi Trehan (@surabhitrehan) October 23, 2018

Even the official ICC Twitter account got in on the action.

Giving taking the biscuit a whole new meaning! https://t.co/YA1B7O3lUk — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/DUGWKWFTbE — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

In honour of the crispy cup, here are a few other weird and wonderful trophies that have graced the sporting stage:

Barrel of laughs

Safeway Open: Kevin Tway poses with a barrel. Photo / Getty

A-trophy for the A-League

A-League: Kosta Barbarouses likes to carry his toilet seat with him. Photo / Getty

No comment...

LPGA Long Drugs Challenge: Get your mind out of the A-League trophy! Photo / Twitter

Manly trophy for a manly activity