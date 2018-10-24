We've seen some bad trophies over the years, but this one really takes the biscuit.
Australia and Pakistan are facing off in a T20 series, with the prize being what seems to be a giant cheese cracker.
You can thank (or blame) the series sponsors TUC savoury biscuits for the glorious award.
The two respective captains Aaron Finch and Sarfraz Ahmed held up the trophy for a photo, with the poker faces of true champions.
Safe to say, social media had a lot of fun with it.
Even the official ICC Twitter account got in on the action.
In honour of the crispy cup, here are a few other weird and wonderful trophies that have graced the sporting stage:
Barrel of laughs
A-trophy for the A-League
No comment...
Manly trophy for a manly activity