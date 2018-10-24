Four schools from the region will return to Victoria Park on Wednesday to do battle for the Whanganui Chronicle Secondary Schools Cup.

Defending champions Wanganui Collegiate 2nd X1 will face off against Whanganui City College 1st X1 while the Rangitikei College and Whanganui High School 1st X1 sides will clash in the morning session of T20 action. The playoffs for the finals will be played in the afternoon.

Last season six secondary schools aligned at Victoria Park at the inaugural launch of the initiative to stem the flow of teenagers leaving the sporting code.

Cullinane College and Feilding High have pulled pin this year.

The aim remains to promote an annual T20 tournament for secondary school teams that do not have teams in the Cricket Wanganui Premier 1 Men's Competition.

It was also to compliment Term 1's league format with a knockout style tournament in Term 4.

Dilan Raj from Cricket Wanganui said the initiative was designed to help form a relationship between students and clubs.

"Traditionally the first age group to start leaving cricket is the Year 8 to Year 9 students, but the biggest exit is from the Year 10 to Year 11 15 and 16-year-olds," Raj said.

"We have purposely timed the tournament three weeks out from end of year study time when school teams don't play. They also don't play from December through to January which it is the busiest time for cricket.

"We have club representatives on hand umpiring the matches giving them a chance to promote their various clubs and create a relationship with students who may otherwise leave the sport," Raj said.

Meanwhile, the Year 6 to Year 8 representative team trials will be held this Sunday at the Wanganui Collegiate School grounds. Head to the Cricket Wanganui Facebook page for details.