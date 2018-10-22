New Zealand A captain Corey Anderson and top order batsman Glenn Phillips have been selected as the additions to the Black Caps T20 squad to face Pakistan at the end of the month.

The duo will play the two remaining one-day A games against Pakistan A in Dubai this week, before linking with the Black Caps as part of a 13-player squad.

Selector Gavin Larsen said Anderson and Phillips have been rewarded for strong performances for New Zealand A through the recent T20 series.

"Corey and Glenn are in good form and have performed well in the local conditions over the past couple of weeks," Larsen said.

"They obviously bring plenty of firepower, but their versatility will also give the squad the desired balance.

"Despite Martin Guptill being ruled out, we've decided to name just two rather than three additional players, taking the squad to 13.

"We're confident that, with the As on the ground over there, we have adequate cover."

Anderson, who last played for the Black Caps at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, said it was always an exciting moment getting that call.

"It's obviously been a long road back and after the surgery there were some long tedious days," he said.

"But this is what the rehab is for and to be picked again is a great feeling."

Larsen said returning to the international scene was an important step for the talented 27-year-old all-rounder.

"Corey's had a really good winter playing in the UK and training back at home, and has shown on the New Zealand A tour he's more than ready for the rigours of international cricket."

The final game of the New Zealand A one-day series is on Friday, after which Larsen and coach Gary Stead will name the final additions to the Black Caps ODI squad.

Fresh off his century in the second round of the Plunket Shield, Central Stags wicket-keeper Dane Cleaver has been called up to the New Zealand A team as cover for Tom Blundell, who has a groin strain.

Blundell has undergone a scan and will be monitored over the next week with an eye to returning for the second First-Class game against Pakistan A, before joining the Black Caps for the three-match Test series, starting in mid-November.

Black Caps T20 Squad

Kane Williamson (c)

Corey Anderson

Mark Chapman

Colin de Grandhomme

Lockie Ferguson

Adam Milne

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Seth Rance

Tim Seifert

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor