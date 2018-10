GUWAHATI, India (AP) — India beat West Indies by eight wickets with 47 balls left in the first one-day international on Sunday at Barsapara Cricket Stadium:

India 326-2 in 42.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 152 not out, Virat Kohli 140) def. West Indies 322-8 (Shimron Hetmyer 106, Kieran Powell 51; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-41) by eight wickets.