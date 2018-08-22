Black Caps cult hero Grant Elliott has called stumps on his storied career.

Elliott, 39, confirmed his retirement from cricket on Instagram after captaining the Birmingham Bears – including fellow Kiwis Jeetan Patel and Colin de Grandhomme – to a sixth place finish in the England Twenty20 Blast.

The Bears' season ended last weekend after they missed the quarterfinals of the competition.

"Started in Johannesburg finished in Birmingham," Elliott wrote on Instagram. "I remember being 12 and writing down my life goals. To play in a World Cup, play international cricket and play county cricket. 27 years on and I have loved every minute of it.

Advertisement

"Thanks to all the memorable people I have met that have made this journey special. To family and friends who have given me unwavering support despite all the sacrifices I have had to make that have impacted them.

"This game is a special one but it doesn't define us. Looking forward to the future with great excitement and sharing a drink with those selfless players I shared a change room with."

The Johannesburg-born Elliott was a first-class cricketer in South Africa before moving to New Zealand in 2001.

Elliott – who retired from international cricket in March last year – is best known for his six off South Africa's Dale Steyn to win the 2015 World Cup semifinal for New Zealand at Eden Park.

He played five tests, 83 ODIs and 17 T20 internationals during his international career.