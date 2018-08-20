NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara made unbeaten half-centuries as India strengthened its grip on the third test against England by reaching 194-2 and a lead of 362 runs at lunch on the third day.

England's dwindling chances of avoiding defeat was further hit when wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow injured the middle finger of his left hand attempting to take a catch, and was taken to the hospital for an X-ray.

Kohli was on 54 not out — his fourth half-century in six innings this series. Pujara, who was dropped in the slips on 40, was more circumspect in reaching 56 off 168 balls.

England leads the five-match series 2-0.

Bairstow threw his left glove to the ground and looked in pain after a swinging ball appeared to strike him on the end of his finger. He immediately went off the field and Jos Buttler took the gloves for the rest of the morning session.