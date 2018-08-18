NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Chris Woakes took his third wicket with the last ball before lunch to leave India 82-3 on the first day of the third cricket test after being put in to bat by England at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Trailing the five-match series 2-0 after disappointing batting displays at Edgbaston and Lord's, the touring team showed early signs of improvement before England hit back.

The recalled Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Lokesh Rahul (23) shared India's biggest stand of the series as the duo reached 60-0 before Woakes (3-18) had Dhawan caught at slip, and then removed Rahul leg-before-wicket in his next over.

Cheteshwar Pujara (14) gifted England and Woakes a third wicket, hooking the last ball before the interval to Adil Rashid at long leg. India captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 4.

The reintroduction of Dhawan — who played in the first test —in place of Murali Vijay was one of three changes made by India. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and 20-year-old debutant wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also replaced Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik.

All-rounder Ben Stokes bowled seven overs as he returned for England after being found not guilty of affray in a Bristol court in midweek. He replaced Sam Curran in the only change to the side.