Amid a barrage of questions and media requests, Gary Stead has played an authoritative first innings as the country's new cricket coach and convenor of selectors.

He has signed on for two years, filling the void left by Mike Hesson's June resignation.

Stead faced a short walk to the crease through New Zealand Cricket headquarters, past journalists scoffing plates of sausage rolls and bacon 'n' egg pie.

Polite enquiries about his approach were met with unruffled responses from the top table, as Stead sat nestled between New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White and the organisation's general manager of high performance, Bryan Stronach.

Advertisement

The new appointee demonstrated a mix of authenticity and confidence which would have appealed to the six-strong selection panel that included White, Stronach, test wicketkeeper B-J Watling, former national representative Luke Ronchi, former selector and test opener Bruce Edgar and board member Don Mackinnon.

A feature of Stead's contract is the flexibility for him to co-opt additional expertise or specialist coaching support "if and when deemed advantageous", particularly in the T20 format.



Stead said he was looking forward to driving the Black Caps' existing campaign plans for the upcoming World Cup, and putting in place new ones for other pinnacle events and series – including the world test championship, and World T20 in 2020.

"It's not about it being my team, it's a New Zealand cricket team," he said.

"I'll have ideas which will hopefully add to the group as well. I'll try to foster and maintain what is great about our team and hopefully find a way we can make small gains."

Stead's first assignment will be the series against Pakistan in the UAE, starting late October and encompassing all formats.

"The first three to six months is a chance to go in with fresh eyes," Stead said.

"I'll be able to see things people who have been there a long time won't see.

"It's clearly been a successful time with Kane [captain Williamson] and Mike [Hesson], so we won't be throwing all they've achieved out the window."

Stead has spoken to Williamson, as part of the interview process, and acknowledged the need to reach out for T20 expertise from the likes of Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Shane Bond and Mark O'Donnell who are coaching club franchises internationally.

Stronach said Stead's familiarity with NZC systems was important, having coached Canterbury and the White Ferns for extended periods.

"Look at the history of Gary and the pathway he's taken to get here.

"He understands where we're trying to get to and how we're trying to get there. We had a number of applicants with that advantage, and that only aligns where we're trying to get to."

In essence, the 46-year-old looks a sound pick.

He will bring ideas which helped guide Canterbury to three Plunket Shield titles in the last five seasons and the 2016-17 Ford Trophy, alongside taking the White Ferns to international finals in the 50-over and 20-over formats during 2009.

A key difference from his six seasons as Canterbury coach will be that most players already have established international careers. That provides a contrast to developing his charges at domestic level.

Stead acknowledged a more collaborative approach would be required.

The new coach appeared to meld well when filling in for batting coach Craig McMillan over the 2016-17 New Year period. New Zealand were playing Bangladesh and he put a decent shoulder into the spaghetti ladle, delivering relentless throw-downs to Williamson in the Saxton Oval nets.

The result? the captain finished 95 not out in the next day's eight-wicket victory.

Stead no doubt has an immense knowledge of the game, having played at all levels, but the streetwise course of action will be to take a back-seat to Williamson and co in the fledgling stages of his tenure, before infusing his own blueprint.

He should be gifted a smooth transition into the role, with next winter's World Cup the major target.

Importantly, Stead knows the value of grafting as a cricketer. The former batsman played five tests for New Zealand in 1999, averaging 34.75, and accumulated 101 first-class and 103 List A caps for Canterbury over a 15-season span.

Stead begins his new role on September 1.