COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka beat South Africa by three wickets in the only Twenty20 match at R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

___

Scores: Sri Lanka 99-7 in 16 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 36 not out, Dhananjaya de Silva 31; Junior Dala 2-22 Kasigo Rabada 2-24, Tabraiz Shamsi 2-26 ) def. South Africa 98 all out in 16.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 20; Lakshan Sandakan 3-19, Akila Dananjaya 2-15; Dhananjaya de Silva 2-22) by three wickets.