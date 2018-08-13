The new Black Caps coach will be revealed tomorrow with Gary Stead expected as the favourite for the role.

The decision on who will replace Mike Hesson is down to two men - Stead and Heinrich Malan.

New Zealand Cricket will make the annoucement at 11am.

Whoever gets it will have big shoes to fill.

Hesson's reign didn't start promisingly, with the Ross Taylor-Brendon McCullum captaincy shambles in 2012.

But he had won respect for his handling of the job and his players' results long before he surprisingly stepped down in June, a year before his contract was due to end.

Stead, a former New Zealand batsman who played five tests in 1999, took the White Ferns to a World Cup final and has now won three Plunket Shield titles with Canterbury, in 2014, 2015 and last year.

Stead has worked stints with the New Zealand team in recent times, joining Hesson and his assistant Craig McMillan, Stead's former long-time Canterbury teammate, for short blocks of work.

He is seen as a black and white boss, a touch old school but clear in what he wants and expects from his players. He is thought of as a good technician who does his homework.

A panel of six is considering the choices, headed by chief executive David White.