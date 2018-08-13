He may be suspended but that hasn't stopped former Australian skipper Steve Smith from moving back to number one in the world test batting rankings.

Smith has leapfrogged Indian skipper Virat Kohli back into top spot in the latest rankings,

Smith last played a test in Cape Town in March before he was suspended along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for ball tampering in a test against South Africa.

Smith is serving a one year ban from playing state or international cricket for Australia but returned to cricket last month in Canada. He is currently playing for the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.

With Kohli scoring just 20 runs in India's heavy innings defeat to England at Lord's, that saw the Indian captain concede the top ranking.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson remains in fourth place.

England paceman James Anderson, who took nine wickets in the Lord's victory, remains the number one ranked test bowler