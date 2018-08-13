After starring with the bat, Chris Woakes took his chance with the ball.

The allrounder and man of the match claimed the final wicket as England beat India at Lord's by an innings and 159 runs in the second test to take a 2-0 lead yesterday in the five-match series.

India were all out for 130 in their second innings, barely improving on 107 in the first. England had earlier declared on 396-7 - with Woakes 137 not out, his first test century - during the opening session of the fourth day.

"Coming back into the side - as someone that's always been a big part of the squad for a long period of time now - it's great to see him [Woakes] taste some rewards," England captain Joe Root said.

Woakes returned largely due to the absence of Ben Stokes, who is standing trial for affray at a court in Bristol.

Woakes and Sam Curran - the player preferred to Woakes for the first test at Edgbaston - both impressed as England won with a day to spare despite the opening day being completely washed out.

Having shared a match-turning partnership of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93) on Sunday, Woakes added 17 to his overnight score before England declared with a lead of 289 when Curran was out for 40.

James Anderson then took over with the ball. After five for 20 in India's first innings, Anderson got four for 23 in the second.

He became the first player to take 100 test wickets at Lord's by removing Murali Vijay for a duck for the second time in the match.

As well as reaching the Lord's milestone, the dismissal - Anderson's 96th against India - made him the highest wicket-taker in test matches between the two nations. Stuart Broad chipped in with four wickets for seven in the space of seven overs.

India's captain Virat Kohli appeared restricted in movement, battling a back strain. But he downplayed fears over his condition, saying he was confident he'd be ready to play when the series resumes at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday night (NZT).

Hardik Pandya (26) and Ravichandran Ashwin (33 not out) showed defiance to put on India's highest partnership of the match - 55 runs for the seventh wicket - but Woakes again showed his value. He trapped Pandya leg before and England quickly surged to victory.

Woakes took two wickets in each innings and finished with match figures of four for 43.

"Even when the ball is doing a bit, you have to pitch it in the right areas and the guys were relentless with the ball," Kohli said. "They made us work hard for runs and put a lot of pressure on us."

- AP