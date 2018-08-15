Just three years ago, Ashvin "Ash" Patel was an extremely proud man.

He had not only increased business of his Four Square Store in Patea 10-fold, he had set up a winning cricket team, a feat which astounded the small south Taranaki town.

His Patea cricket team won the South Taranaki T20 competition over stalwarts Stratford Cricket Club.

They were the first local cricket team in 22 years to do so, and they won mightily.

It was an amazing win by a team that hadn't even existed two months before.

In a week's time, Ash will be setting up the new team for 2018, with the help of Patea Sports Club, to try and repeat the feat.

"You know, there was never a cricket club, not even a cricket wicket, now it's great stuff.''

Ash Patel.

About six of Ash's family will play in the team.

"We are all cricket-mad, always have been."

Practice will again take place at a refurbished piece of turf at Patea Area School.

"We had lots of volunteers to help us get it right."

Getting local players was fantastic, Ash said.

"I know we're going to be a winning side again. We will all be here to practise hard.''