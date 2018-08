COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 299-8 in 50 overs (Angelo Mathews 97 not out, Niroshan Dickwella 43; Wiaan Mulder 2-59, Andile Phehlukwayo 2-60) def. South Africa 121 all out in 24.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 54; Akila Dananjaya 6-29) by 178 runs.