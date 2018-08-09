MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of Australia's cricket series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in October because of lower back injuries.

Cricket Australia physiotherapist David Beakley says both bowlers "are progressing well from their lumbar bone stress injuries but are not bowling, so unfortunately they will not be at the level required for test match intensity come October."

Beakley says Cummins and Hazlewood should be fit to return for the limited-overs series against South Africa in November ahead of the four-test home series against India.

Australia is scheduled to play two test matches and three one-dayers and a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in the UAE.

Australia's frontline fast bowlers Mitch Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood haven't played at the top level since the ill-fated tour to South Africa ended in a test series loss in April.

"On a positive note Mitchell Starc is back to unrestricted training and remains on track for the test series against Pakistan," Beakley said.