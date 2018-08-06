Former Black Cap brothers Brendon and Nathan McCullum have let loose on Twitter after their mum experienced poor service from Jet Star Airlines.

Nathan slammed Jet Star on Saturday after the airline had cancelled his mother's flight twice labelling their service as "ridiculously poor".

"@Jetstar_NZ you are a shambles. My mum has had her flight cancelled twice in the last 24hours with and the service is ridiculously poor. This is not what NZ is known for!!!" Nathan wrote.

Jet Star were quick to apologise for the inconvenience but not before Brendon had the chance to poke some fun at his brother calling him out as a "tight arse" for choosing the airline in the first place.

"Try @FlyAirNZ instead you tight arse! #YouOnTheBigDollarsNow," Brendon replied.

Listening to his older brothers advice, Nathan ended up switching the flight to Air New Zealand, later thanking them for the "amazing service and help".

Air New Zealand were thrilled by the mention, quickly offering their service to the McCullum family whenever they needed.

