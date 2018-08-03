BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at end of innings on the third day of the first test between England and India at Edgbaston:
Alastair Cook b Ashwin 0
Keaton Jennings c Rahul b Ashwin 8
Joe Root c Rahul b Ashwin 14
Dawid Malan c Rahane b Sharma 20
Jonny Bairstow c Dhawan b Sharma 28
Ben Stokes c Kohli b Sharma 6
Jos Buttler c Karthik b Sharma 1
Sam Curran c Karthik b Yadav 63
Adil Rashid b Yadav 16
Stuart Broad c Dhawan b Sharma 11
James Anderson not out 0
Extras: (10b, 2lb, 1nb) 13
TOTAL: (all out) 180
Overs: 53
Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-18, 3-39, 4-70, 5-85, 6-86, 7-87, 8-135, 9-176, 10-180.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 12-2-38-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-4-59-3, Ishant Sharma 13-0-51-5, Umesh Yadav 7-1-20-2.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.